Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading 8.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.02. Approximately 11,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 287,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

