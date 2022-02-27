Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$48.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) received a C$48.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.23.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX opened at C$38.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.89. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.31 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.