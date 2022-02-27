CIBC Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$63.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAR.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$53.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$50.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.66.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.