Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. increased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.15.

AIF opened at C$50.14 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.39 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$481,641.71. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

