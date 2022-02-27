Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of €2.70 ($3.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.44.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

