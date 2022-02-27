Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €35.50 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.97 ($42.01).

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at €30.43 ($34.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. Uniper has a 12 month low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.