Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €56.02 ($63.66) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.42. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

