Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

