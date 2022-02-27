Whitestone REIT (WSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

