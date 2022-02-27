Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADV stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.