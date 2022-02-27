Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ADV stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
