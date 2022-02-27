Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) versus Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Galapagos and Trevena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos -36.28% -7.81% -3.77% Trevena -7,771.74% -53.47% -44.00%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Galapagos and Trevena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 0 5 4 0 2.44 Trevena 0 1 1 0 2.50

Galapagos currently has a consensus price target of $64.45, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Trevena has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,165.82%. Given Trevena’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than Galapagos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galapagos and Trevena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $605.66 million 7.11 -$348.90 million N/A N/A Trevena $3.07 million 25.40 -$29.37 million ($0.31) -1.53

Trevena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galapagos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Trevena shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Trevena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Galapagos has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galapagos beats Trevena on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A. Rockman, Jonathan Violin, and Erin Whalen on November 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.

