Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Issued By KeyCorp

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,425.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

