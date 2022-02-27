Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGD. upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

