William Blair Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.90). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.84) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.12) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

PTCT stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $60.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

