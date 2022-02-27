Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will report sales of $172.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.99 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $192.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $855.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

