$26.01 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.01 million to $27.71 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $108.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $113.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $115.31 million, with estimates ranging from $103.91 million to $124.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

PNNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after buying an additional 537,368 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $512.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

