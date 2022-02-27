Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

AXON opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.50. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

