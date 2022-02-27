Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OAS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $126.81 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

