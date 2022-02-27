Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $673.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

