Brokers Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.61.

TSE BLX opened at C$35.71 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 140.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

