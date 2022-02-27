The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

SKIN opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.