Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $41.97. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1,433 shares.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

