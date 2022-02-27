Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Trading Up 8.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 3,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, dropped their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.
The stock has a market cap of $608.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.
About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
