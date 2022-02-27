Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Trading Up 8.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 3,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, dropped their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Upland Software by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $608.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

