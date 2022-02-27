Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBE. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.18 ($13.84).

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.