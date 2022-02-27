Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.16, but opened at $26.10. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 754 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

