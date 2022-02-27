JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.52 ($74.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

