Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CVE:GSV opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

