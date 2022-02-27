Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €295.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €295.00 ($335.23) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

