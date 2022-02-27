Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $6.75. Riskified shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 7,418 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Riskified by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after acquiring an additional 234,003 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Riskified by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,698 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $9,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

