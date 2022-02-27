Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.84, but opened at $51.55. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 169,170 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

