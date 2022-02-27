Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $9.81. Stem shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 189,821 shares.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STEM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

