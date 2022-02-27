OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.97, but opened at $45.04. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 5,289 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock worth $3,371,016. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 279,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,371,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.03 million, a P/E ratio of 322.79 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

