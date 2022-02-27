Enviva Partners (EVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Enviva Partners to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

