Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TETEU)

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, February 28th. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TETEU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

