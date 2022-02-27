Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $137.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novanta by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novanta by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.