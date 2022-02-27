Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 305,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

