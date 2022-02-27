William Blair Weighs in on Italk Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Italk in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Italk’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.49 on Friday. Italk has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Italk in the fourth quarter worth $6,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Italk by 84.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,295 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Italk during the third quarter valued at $7,301,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Italk during the third quarter valued at $5,907,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Italk by 4,312.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

