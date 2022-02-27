Analysts Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will announce $86.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $366.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

