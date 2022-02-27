Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reduced by Analyst

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

