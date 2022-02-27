Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

NYSE CGAU opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

