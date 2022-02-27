Select Medical Holdings Co. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. 990,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after buying an additional 572,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 632,984 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

