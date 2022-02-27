National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STN. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Shares of STN opened at C$63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$48.83 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.83.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total transaction of C$355,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,445,178.02. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Insiders sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

