Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 5,284 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 18,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 29 put options.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,995 shares of company stock worth $2,553,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPH stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

