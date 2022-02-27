Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 4402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after buying an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

