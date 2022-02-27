LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $100.36, but opened at $110.37. LendingTree shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 3,097 shares.
The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.
TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.