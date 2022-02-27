LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $100.36, but opened at $110.37. LendingTree shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 3,097 shares.

The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.