American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) vs. Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Business Bank and Erste Group Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $115.40 million 3.26 $39.16 million $4.44 9.56 Erste Group Bank $10.22 billion 1.69 $894.65 million $2.04 9.85

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erste Group Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 33.93% N/A N/A Erste Group Bank 17.61% 6.98% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Business Bank and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Erste Group Bank 0 2 5 0 2.71

Erste Group Bank has a consensus target price of $46.17, suggesting a potential upside of 129.68%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats American Business Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank (Get Rating)

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

