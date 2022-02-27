Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

TSE:USA opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$221.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.41.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

