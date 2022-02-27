Insider Selling: James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Sells £89,568 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Fabian French sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($16.32), for a total transaction of £89,568 ($121,811.51).
James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84. James Latham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £245.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,257.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,248.58.
James Latham Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.