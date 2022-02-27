Insider Selling: James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Sells £89,568 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Fabian French sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($16.32), for a total transaction of £89,568 ($121,811.51).

James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84. James Latham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £245.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,257.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,248.58.

James Latham Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

