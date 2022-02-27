MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $523.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

