StockNews.com Upgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to “Hold”

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.87 on Friday. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ball by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Ball by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

